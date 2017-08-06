Anti-Violence Activist Planning to Plead Not Guilty to Child Endangerment Charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The woman accused of abusing a child in her care says she plans to turn herself into police on Monday morning.

Calvetta Williams is the executive director of Mothers Against Violence. She also runs an in-home day care.

One of the mothers says her toddler came home with bruises and scratches to the cheeks and forehead. Police suspect the child was slapped on both sides of her face, and an arrest warrant has been issued for Williams.

In a statement, she says she will turn herself in on Monday and plans to plead not guilty to the charges of felony child endangerment causing injury. She goes on to say, "during this time I am hopeful that this doesn't distract from the reason for Mothers Against Violence, and I will remain committed to my mission and our vision of reducing and eliminating violence in our community."