Cedar Falls Woman Finishes 5K After Double Amputation

WATERLOO, Iowa -- After losing both her legs in tragic accident, a Cedar Falls woman did the unthinkable.

Pam Portillo crossed the finish line at the ShamRock N Run 5K in Waterloo this weekend with a huge smile on her face. One year ago, she fell off a boat and her legs caught in the propellers.

"I just started kicking the other way, but it didn't get my upper body, but it got my legs," said Portillo. "It tore up my right leg pretty good, tore up my left foot, and I decided to take them both off so that I could start all over new."

Portillo says finishing the race meant the world to her, and it's something she pushed herself to work towards. She hopes to make the race an annual tradition.