Man Facing Charges After Camper Shot in the Leg

MARION COUNTY, Iowa -- A Dallas Center man faces charges after investigators say he shot a woman in a state park.

The shooting happened at Elk Rock State Park at Lake Red Rock around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Witnesses say the shooting came after an argument between campers.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Joshua Keubler took a gun out of his car, and while people tried to confront him the gun went off. A woman was shot in the leg; her injury was not life-threatening.

Keubler faces several charges including going armed with intent and public intoxication.