Metro Community Gathers for Benefit in Support of Motorcycle Crash Victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's been a long, painful month of recovery for a metro man and he likely has many more months to go, but on Sunday night Viken Koundakjian found out how many friends are willing to help him.

On July 8th, Koundakjian had been out for a motorcycle ride on Indianola Road in Des Moines, when police say Megan Bell's SUV crossed the center line, went into Koundakjian's lane, and smashed into his motorcycle. Officials say Bell then took off, but later turned herself in to police.

Koundakjian suffered numerous serious injuries including a shattered foot, broken leg, and a fractured elbow and back. He is expected to eventually recover.

On Sunday, dozens rode in to help him. Riders of motorcycles and classic cars went through the southwest side of Des Moines through Water Works Park and back to Sully's for a benefit ride. They also took part in a raffle and free will donation. Organizers say donations from businesses and community members totaled more than $11,000. They had so many donations that a third round of the raffle was held.

Friends say they are overwhelmed--in a good way--with the response.

"We're really grateful for how awesome everybody's been. The community support has been fantastic. Viken really appreciates it, we really appreciate it. It'd be nice to think that we don't need it, but communities like this make it a lot easier when you do," said organizer Heather Davis.

Sully's Irish Pub in West Des Moines is donating 25% of Sunday night's sales to the effort.