Officials Confirm Death of Iowa Marine

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa -- The military is still not saying exactly how an Iowa Marine died.

Marine officials say 20-year-old Lance Corporal Cody Haley of Hardin County died on Friday, but have only confirmed the incident surrounding his death was some type of accident.

Lance Corporal Haley had been based in Camp Pendleton near San Diego, where he was assigned to the 1st Marine Division. He was deployed with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in March of 2016 and was also a recipient of the National Defense medal, Global War on Terrorism Service medal, and the Sea Service Deployment ribbon.