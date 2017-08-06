Police Confirm Suspect in Fatal Des Moines Stabbing is Victim’s Brother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police have made an arrest in the city's most recent homicide.

Shawn Davis, 49, is charged with first degree murder. Investigators say Davis stabbed a man to death inside of a home in the 3000 block of 56th Street early Saturday morning.

"I come outside and I her screaming down the street, so I walk down the street and there was a bunch of cops," said neighbor Kadir Memisevic.

Memisevic has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years, and said he is still shocked that this incident happened so close to home.

"Just scared, kind of. I don't want it to happen closer to my house here," he said.

Police have now identified the victim as 35-year-old Preston Davis of Des Moines. He was transported to the hospital after police found him inside the home on Saturday, and he later died from his injuries.

Police have also confirmed that Shawn and Preston Davis are brothers.

"It's sad. I feel bad for the family, because I did hear them crying down there and it sounded painful," said Memisevic.

Investigators have not yet said what may have caused the stabbing, but Memisevic hopes senseless deaths like this will stop happening.

"That's crazy. People need to, like, chill out, stop killing each other," he said.

Shawn Davis is the only person of interest in this case. This is the 20th homicide in Des Moines in 2017.