Police Detain Man in Maxwell After Possible Threat to Safety of Community

MAXWELL, Iowa -- Police responded to a situation in Maxwell on Sunday night involving a man in possession of several firearms, who authorities said may have been a threat to himself and the community.

The incident took place near 2nd Street and Maxwell Street, where police say a man refused to leave his house with weapons inside. Officials confirmed there were no hostages inside, but they blocked off the area as a precaution to keep other residents safe.

The man came out of the house around 10 p.m. and was detained and taken in for medical examinations. No charges have been filed against him at this time.

The man's name has not yet been released. Updates will be provided as information is made available.