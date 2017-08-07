Annual Fair Favorite Shaping Up to Honor Famous Midwest Figure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One of the biggest attractions at the Iowa State Fair is taking shape.

Sarah Pratt is hard at work crafting her butter sculptures. Of course she's made the Jersey cow, and her companion piece this year is Laura Ingalls Wilder. This marks the 150th year since Wilder's birth. She lived in Iowa when she was 10 years old, and her sister Mary was a student at the Vinton School of the Blind when she was 12.

Pratt said this year's companion piece was somewhat easy to pick.

"Every year I start making lists of anniversaries that are coming up or famous Iowans, and I just came across that her 150th birthday was earlier this year, February of this year. I loved the Laura Ingalls Wilder books and all the spin-offs, the TV show, and I'm also a bit of history buff, so I kind of hit a lot of my favorites," she said.

This year, visitors can watch Pratt in action. She'll be sculpting another companion piece--the Solheim Cup trophy--on the first day of the fair. The golf tournament starts next Monday in West Des Moines.

Pratt will spend the next three days working on the Wilder pieces, which can be found in the Agriculture Building.

The Iowa State Fair begins on Thursday.