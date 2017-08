Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- After over 600 days in space, Iowa astronaut Peggy Whitson still can't get enough of the view.

On Sunday, she posted a picture on her Twitter account with the caption "638 days in space and the view is still amazing! Soaking up some sunset time in the cupola…"

638 days in space and the view is still amazing! Soaking up some sunset time in the cupola… pic.twitter.com/AiReQzkjJZ — Peggy Whitson (@AstroPeggy) August 6, 2017

Whitson is on a record-setting mission. She has spent the most cumulative time in space by a NASA astronaut, at 638 days and counting.