Blood Drives Being Held to Combat Low Supply Levels

IOWA -- Blood supply levels are at critically low level at a local nonprofit organization.

The Red Cross of Central Iowa as well as the American Red Cross say their supply of all blood types are at dangerously low levels. Officials say every summer donation levels dip due to many people's busy summer plans. Forty percent of the country's blood supply comes from the American Red Cross.

"People are always looking for ways to help give back and to do something selfless, and giving blood is truly a selfless act and there is a huge need right now, and with all the blood drives we have in central Iowa over the next few weeks, now is a perfect time to help out," said Red Cross of Central Iowa spokesperson Mark Tauscheck.

A blood drive will take place in Grimes on Tuesday at the Sky Zone Trampoline Park and again at the end of the month at the Human Services building in Ames.