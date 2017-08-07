Congressman Goes on Ride-Along With Police in Newton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON, Iowa -- Congress is on a break right now, but that doesn't mean our Congressmen aren't working.

On Monday, Congressman Dave Loebsack hit the streets in Newton on a fact-finding mission. Loebsack says when he wants to know what's going on in a community, he goes to the police department. He rode along on a patrol through the city on Monday, and says he learns more about the communities he serves through these ride-alongs than through any other event.

Asked about life in Washington, Loebsack said he's never been happier to be out there.

"It's more dysfunctional than ever. Not only between the parties, but between the president and the Congress. They can't come to an agreement. They failed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. What I'm doing now is reaching out to the other side. What people tell me is that they'd like to see the ACA fixed so that it actually works better for Iowans than what it has to this point," he said.

When Loebsack and the rest of Congress return to work, they'll have a major task before them. They have until September 30th to pass a new budget or face yet another fiscal cliff.