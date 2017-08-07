Democratic House Nominee Talks Special Election in Fairfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Democrats protested for months, but don't have nearly the power Republicans do in state government. This meant they failed to stop Republicans from making major changes in collective bargaining or workplace injury laws.

Democrats claim all that frustration has them fired up and determined to win back power and make some changes. They want to show that strength in a special election in the southeast part of Iowa.

Political Director Dave Price talked to Phil Miller, a nominee to fill Curt Hanson's spot and Democratic hopeful to maintain a House seat the group already held. Hanson, a longtime drivers education teacher turned state lawmaker, passed away this year after battling cancer.

Phil talked to Dave from Fairfield, Iowa, about the special election for District 82.

Channel 13 reached out to Miller's opponent, Travis Harris of Moulton, but he did not respond to the request for an interview. Harris is a representative with Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. and is a member of the Southern Iowa Electric Cooperative.