× Des Moines Woman Killed in Wrong-Way Minnesota Crash

RICE COUNTY, Minnesota – A Des Moines woman was killed in Minnesota this weekend after a suspected drunk driver went the wrong way on a highway.

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says 29-year-old Kacy Merseal died after the Volkswagen Eos she was driving was hit head-on by a Lincoln Navigator that was traveling the wrong way around 12:14 Sunday morning.

The report says 29-year-old Brandon Dellwo was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Highway 19 when his vehicle hit Merseal’s. Troopers say Dellwo was likely intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Merseal died in the crash. Her passenger, 30-year-old Tanya Von Weine of Story City, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Dellwo was also injured in the crash.