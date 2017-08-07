Dowling Ready to Make a Run at Number 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES - Dowling Catholic has already reached unprecedented heights in Iowa High School football. The Maroons have won 4 straight Class 4A Championships, a feat never accomplished by any other school.

Dowling has a staggering 52-2 record over the last 4 seasons, now they'll try to make it 5 titles in a row. It won't be easy, as they lost 13 Senior starters.

Defensive End John Waggoner is one of the most coveted recruits in the country and anchors what should be a stout defense.

The Maroons open up the season at home against Ankeny.