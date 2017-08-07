× Effort to Partner Young Farmers with Business Mentors

DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, was in Iowa over the weekend where he announced a new partnership — one with a goal of helping young farmers succeed in the industry.

The program partners the USDA with SCORE, the Service Corps of Retired Executives.

The program will partner young farmers with business mentors who have succeeded in the industry.

Perdue says a lot of up and coming farmers may know how to make things grow but might need help growing a business. Young farmers seem eager to take advantage of the program.

“I think it’s fantastic, I think it’s really good that they’re realizing there’s a need there for just joining up young producers and more experienced producers and offering an avenue for that connection to be made,” says row crop farmer Ryan Schwyn.

The average age of an Iowa farmer is 57-years-old.