Intoxication Defense to be Used in Cedar Bridge Arson Trial

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa -- One of the three teens charged with arson for setting the historic Cedar Bridge in Winterset on fire plans to use an intoxication defense.

In a court filing in Madison County, an attorney for Alex Hoff says the teen will argue intoxication and diminished capacity led to his actions. The Cedar Bridge was destroyed by an arson fire early in the morning of April 15th. Later that day, Hoff was at the bridge and spoke to Channel 13 about the fire.

Hoff is charged with second degree arson, along with co-defendants Joel Davis and Alivia Bergmann. Hoff's trial is scheduled to begin on August 29th.