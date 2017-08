Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa Football held its annual media day on Saturday and the Hawkeyes are ready to make some noise and surprise people this season. Brian Ferentz takes over at Offensive Coordinator, Ken O'Keefe is back as the QB coach, and it will be another 2-headed attack at RB with Akrum Wadley and Nevada Transfer James Butler.

The QB position is still up for grabs with competition between Nathan Stanley and Tyler Wiegers.

Iowa kicks off the season Sept 2nd at against Wyoming.