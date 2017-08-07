× Iowan Honored for Work with Vietnam Era Veterans

AMES, Iowa – An Iowan is being awarded for all her hard work and dedication to Vietnam era veterans.

Candy Brown is receiving a National Honor from the Department of Defense with a National Certificate of Appreciation.

In 2013, Brown was selected by her chapter of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution to be the Vietnam Era Veteran Commemorative Chair.

Since then, Brown has pinned 6,782 veterans with appreciation certificates.

Cindi Carter, State Regent for DAR, nominated Brown for the award. Carter said no one deserves it more than her.

“Candy I think has gone above and beyond. Making sure that these Vietnam veterans are not forgotten. I think it is very easy with today, that they don’t feel they deserve an award certificate, like candy given out. And I think it is very important to draw anything we can do to make sure they are honored,” Carter said.

Brown said it is important to recognize these veterans for everything they have done to keep the country safe.

“We are trying to thank them, so it is very rewarding and the more people that help with it the more want to help with it. It’s just a really good feeling to finally recognize these patriots,” Brown said.

The ceremony is Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the Quality Inn Suites in Ames.