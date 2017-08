Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs is now on the lookout for new leadership.

On Monday, DCA Director Mary Cownie announced she will be leaving the post. She was appointed by former governor Terry Branstad in January 2011. In a statement, Governor Kim Reynolds said the state will feel the impact of her work for years to come.

The DCA's deputy director Chris Kramer will serve as acting director until a successor is chosen.

Cownie's last day will be August 17th.