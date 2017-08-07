Maxwell Man Facing Multiple Charges After Sunday Night Incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAXWELL, Iowa -- Police have made an arrest in Maxwell following a Sunday night altercation with local police.

Benjamin Kent Dystra, 42, has been charged with assault while displaying a weapon, domestic abuse, harassment, and interference with official acts.

Police surrounded Dystra's home near 2nd Street and Maxwell Street after hearing of an incident involving an adult male with multiple weapons. According to officials, Dystra refused to leave his house with weapons inside. No hostages were inside, but barricades were set up around the neighborhood because authorities say he may have been a threat to himself and the community.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dystra finally emerged from the house and was taken in for medical examinations. He is now being held on a $20,000 bond.