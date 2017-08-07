Mother of Abused Child Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police say they have yet to hear from Calvetta Williams since an arrest warrant was issued last week for the self-proclaimed anti-violence activist.

Williams is charged with child endangerment after a child in her care was covered in scratches.

Channel 13 spoke with Neesha Williams, the mother accusing Calvetta of the abuse, and got a chance to meet her two-year-old daughter Justice. The child seems to be doing just fine now, but the family still has a lot of unanswered questions.

“She knows that somebody hurt her. My daughter is smart, she tends to pick up on things, she can’t say 'this woman hurt me,' she can’t say that, but she knows somebody hurt her. She was scared when I picked her up," Neesha Williams said.

Neesha noticed the marks on her daughter the night she picked her up from Calvetta Williams' in-home licensed day care. Calvetta says the marks happened when Justice was lying in bed, but has yet to offer Justice’s family any other explanations.

In a statement, Calvetta said she planned to turn herself in to police on Monday and plead not guilty, but at the time of publication this has not yet happened.