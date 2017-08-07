Police: Suspects Stole Wallets from Urbandale Panera Customers

URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects involved in thefts at a local restaurant.

Officers say the thefts happened at the Panera Bread located at 2839 86th Street on July 17th and 19th.

Authorities say the suspects targeted victims who had purses draped over their chairs while eating. They removed victims’ wallets and removed credit cards, then placed the wallets back into purses.

Some of the victims also reported their wallets stolen.

Afterward the suspects went to local department stores and made purchases.

Urbandale Police also say these thefts occurred both in Urbandale and bordering jurisdictions. They’ve released images of the suspects taken from surveillance video.

Anyone with information regarding the identity these suspects should contact Urbandale Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 515-331-6802.