Sheriff Spots Rare Venomous Snake at Madison County Park

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Even nature lovers probably aren’t keen on coming across a venomous snake in their path, but Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes took time to snap a picture of the rare serpent last week at a local park.

The photo was posted to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page last Thursday, showing a rattlesnake crossing the road at Pammel Park.

Only four species of venomous snakes live in Iowa and the DNR says rattlesnakes are rare but can be found in eastern and southern Iowa. Though the bite of a rattlesnake is very painful, it is rarely fatal if treatment is sought quickly.