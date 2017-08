× Summit on School Climate and Culture Begins

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools begins its 2nd Annual Summit on School Climate and Culture Monday.

The event is being held at the Iowa Events Center Monday and Tuesday. The summit’s goal is to teach educators ways to improve school climate and culture.

Education experts will be speakers at the event and share the importance of a positive school culture.

For more information on the event you can visit sscc.dmschools.org.