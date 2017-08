Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Carrie the corpse flower is gone, but the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden says she will live on.

After the flower bloomed last month, horticulturists hand-pollinated it, and they now say that pollination appears to have been successful. The flower is now producing berries that can be transplanted and grown into new flowers. The garden plans to keep some and donate others.

Carrie will not bloom for another five years.