Fallen Iowa Marine's Family Raising Money to Bring Son's Platoon in for Funeral

ELDORA, Iowa — 20 year-old Lance Corporal Cody Haley was killed by a falling tree on Friday at Camp Pendleton.

Now his family is trying to help raise airfare money for his platoon to come to the funeral.

“If anybody ever wants to say, boy, I wish I could do something, I wish I could help. If they ever wanted to help support our military but never knew how, this is something. A $10 donation, a $5 donation, or just share it on our page. It means that much” said Cody’s mother Kim Haley.

Haley was moved when she saw a video shared on Facebook by a member of the platoon. Cody’s friends had set up a cross on a large hill, they held a wake, singing songs and playing guitar.

“It was the most beautiful and touching thing that I’ve ever seen in my life” said Haley.

The marines set up a gofundme page for the flight to Iowa. The fundraising has been placed on hold until a date is selected for the funeral services.

The local community is also pitching in, a donation jar at the local Casey’s is collecting money for the cause.

Cody’s mother says the family will pull through, and her son’s memory will live on.

“I want him remembered as a kid full of life, energy, and that small percentage that decided to step up and defend our country” said Haley.

The accident at the California base happened while Cody Haley was training. Information on what caused the tree to fall has not been released.

https://www.gofundme.com/our-fallen-brother