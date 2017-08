Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Grand View football enters year 10 as a program. The Vikings have already turned in to an NAIA power, 6 conference titles and 1 national championship in 2013.

2016 did not end the way GV wanted, a first round loss in the playoffs.

Players are hoping this year produces a deeper run towards a national title.

The Vikings open up the season Thursday August 24th at home against Evangel, kickoff at 6:30pm.