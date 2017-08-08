× Iowa State Extension Holding Meetings with Drought-Affected Farmers

AMES, Iowa — Farmers in the south central portion of Iowa are desperately hoping for some rain.

Counties across the region are battling moderate drought conditions, with some areas now under severe drought.

Iowa State Extension and Outreach is meeting with farmers this week to address concerns over crops and livestock. Topics include crop growth and development in drought conditions and crop insurance considerations.

Farmers will also be able to submit corn stock samples before the meetings to be given a nitrate assessment.

Meetings were held in Keosauqua and Ottumwa Monday. The remaining meetings are: