Johnston Team Moving Closer to Little League World Series

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- The beginning of the school year is just around the corner, but Johnston Little League players have a few more games to play.

The team's eyes are on the Little League World Series. The All-Stars faced elimination on Tuesday at the Midwest Regional in Indianapolis, when they played Minnesota's Coon Rapids/Andover American.

It was a pitchers' dual until the top of sixth, when Gage Mollendor drove in a run. The Johnston All-Stars won 2-0. The team now moves on in the tournament, playing again on Thursday at 11.