Man Killed in Waterloo Grain Bin Accident

WATERLOO, Iowa — A man is dead after an accident inside a grain bin in eastern Iowa Monday.

Officials were called around 11:30 a.m. on reports of an employee of ECI Coop who was buried up to his waist inside a grain bin in Waterloo.

For hours, Waterloo firefighters moved load after load of grain, trying to get to the employee but it was too late. Firefighters even cut holes in the side of the bin trying to release some of the grain.

Officials say the worker became surrounded by the grain and couldn’t get out because the grain acts like quicksand.

Because the accident happened at work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration Agency will be involved in the investigation.

The name of the victim has not yet been released as his family still needs to be notified.