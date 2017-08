× Waterloo City Council Votes to Add Traffic Cameras

WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo will be the next Iowa city to add traffic cameras.

The city council passed a traffic camera ordinance on Monday night. Waterloo police say the cameras are meant to improve safety and reduce the number of crashes at high-risk intersections.

Drivers could face fines anywhere from $50 to $75 dollars for speeding or running a red light.

Police say they hope to have the cameras up within two months.