Arrest Made in Guthrie Center Fatal Fire Investigation

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa — Authorities are now calling a fatal fire in May a double homicide and are set to announce an arrest.

16-year-old Shakiah Cockerham and 12-year-old Paige Exline were killed in a fire at their grandmother’s home on May 15th. Authorities immediately ruled the fire an arson.

Paige’s brother, Noah Exline, is currently awaiting trial for sexually assaulting Paige.

A press conference is set for 4:00pm on Wednesday to announce an arrest in the case. Stay tuned for further updates.