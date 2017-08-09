× Calvetta Williams Jailed on Child Endangerment Charge

DES MOINES, Iowa — A local anti-violence advocate has been arrested after being charged with child endangerment for allegedly hurting a child in her care.

Forty-six-year-old Calvetta Williams was booked into the Polk County Jail shortly after 6:00 a.m. Wednesday on a felony charge of child endangerment causing bodily injury.

She is accused of abusing a toddler she was caring for through her in-home daycare business. The child’s mother says the child came home with bruises and scratches to her cheeks and forehead. Police suspect the child was slapped on both sides of her face.

Williams is the executive director of Mothers Against Violence.

She issued a statement over the weekend that she plans to plead not guilty and hopes the case does not distract from the mission of Mothers Against Violence.