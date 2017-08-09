× Demolition Underway of Des Moines Ronald McDonald House

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Ronald McDonald House on 15th and Pleasant is now in the process of being torn down to be replaced with a bigger and better version.

Hubbell Realty is demolishing the old house as part of one of its extreme builds.

Wednesday was the first day in what they are expecting to be a five-day demo process. Their intention is to begin a build by September 11th.

Prior to demolition all staff and families were moved HCI Care Services along Easton Boulevard. Items not removed by the staff were salvaged along with any remaining memorials families have left behind.

They plan to return all staff, families, and all items when the property is finished.