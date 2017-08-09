× New Route for Iowa State Fair Parade

DES MOINES, Iowa — The first event of the Iowa State Fair kicks off Wednesday night with a parade and this year there is a new route.

The parade is Iowa’s largest and will begin its route at the State Capitol on the Walnut Street side at 6:15 p.m.

It will go through downtown on East Walnut but then take a right on East 7th Street. After a left turn onto Locust street the parade will cross the Des Moines River, take a right onto 2nd Avenue, and then a left onto Grand Avenue ending at 13th Street.

The detour accommodates the river bridge closure on Grand Avenue.