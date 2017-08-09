CEDAR FALLS - The only thing separating A.J. and Trevor Allen is are their positions. The brothers from Waukee sure are putting their personalities on both sides of the ball.
Panther Brothers Add Personality to Both Sides of the Ball
-
Tragedy Takes Second Brother From Des Moines Woman In Eighteen Months
-
Chris Soules Tests Negative for Drugs, Alcohol Following Deadly Crash
-
The Insiders: July 30th Edition, Should Transgender People be Allowed to Serve in the Military?
-
Two Motorcyclists Killed in Decatur County Crash
-
Knoxville Man Was Trapped in Ditch for 7 Hours After Motorcycle Crash
-
-
Clerk Injured in Overnight Git-N-Go Robbery
-
Progress Made on Dow and DuPont Merger
-
Melcher-Dallas Residents Clean Up After Hail Damage
-
Perdue Adresses President’s Budget
-
Anderson Case Handed to Jury, Verdict Expected Tuesday
-
-
Anti-Violence Activist Planning to Plead Not Guilty to Child Endangerment Charge
-
Calvetta Williams Jailed on Child Endangerment Charge
-
FACEOFF: Fred is Back, Barnstormers Win Again, and Lonzo’s Ridiculous Shoes