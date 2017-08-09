× State Fair Opens Thursday With New Entrance- New Rides

DES MOINES, Iowa- Last minute preparations, setups and food deliveries are almost completed as the 2017 Iowa State Fair opens Thursday morning.

The opening ceremony will be held at a new gate on the north side of the Fair.

“The new gate 15, that is the East. 33rd Street off University gate, that a lot of people come in and utilize that to park in the north parking lot they you come to the Iowa State Fair,” said Gary Slater, Iowa State Fair Secretary. “We’ve totally renovated that, we’ve made it accessible, bigger, so that you won’t have to wait in long lines.”

The Iowa State Fair will also unveil newly revamped carnival rides, including a new area called Thrill Town for littler kids.

“ThrillVille which is the main midway, the one you’ve always known, is still in the same spot,” said Slater. It’s mainly just to separate those smaller kids and their moms from the hustle and bustle of the major midway.”

