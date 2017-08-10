× 2017 Iowa State Fair Gets Underway

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 11 days of fun you’ve been waiting for is finally here — the Iowa State Fair opened its gates Thursday morning.

People from all across Iowa and the whole country have been preparing for the fair for quite some time. For many Iowans it is a yearly event and they come camp out way ahead of time.

“We’ve been coming to the fair since 1961 since we moved here. I think we have been here every year. We started camping here about five years ago. Bringing the kids out. Spending the night. They love the rides. I like to look at the livestock, it’s a lot of fun and just look at people,” said camper Ron Brown.

For others the fair is special because it brings families together.

“I think a lot of it has to do with tradition and just people count on it every year for their family gatherings. It’s just a great time. There are so many things to do at the fair that it’s just a win-win,” said fairgoer Mary Prusa.

Tickets at the gate are $12 for adults, $6 for kids ages 6-11 and kids ages 5 and under are free. The fair runs from Aug. 10-20 and the fairgrounds are open 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.