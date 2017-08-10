× Channel 13 Viewer’s Tip Helps Nab Suspect in High-Speed Chase

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – The suspect who led Norwalk police on a high-speed chase, and was initially able to get away, was taken into custody after a tip from a woman who saw Channel 13’s report on the news Thursday morning.

Norwalk Police Chief Greg Staples says the chase started around 5:38 a.m. after Officer Nick Frye observed a vehicle driving erratically. The car drove into a ditch, almost hit another vehicle, and was weaving in and out of its lane.

Officer Frye pulled over the car, a blue 2017 Kia sedan with Kentucky license plate 849 WTL, at East 27th and Carpenter. As he approached the vehicle it took off, leading him on a chase around the neighborhood and then getting on Highway 28 south. At Martensdale the vehicle turned west onto Highway 92

Chief Staples says Officer Frye was driving 100 miles per hour when the suspect vehicle pulled away near Patterson in Madison County. That’s when the officer called off the chase because of safety concerns due to the erratic driving of the suspect.

Trooper Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol says a woman at a rural residence in Union County, just across the Madison County line, called 911 after a man stopped at her home for directions on how to get back to Des Moines. She recognized the suspect’s vehicle because she had seen the report on Channel 13 about the chase.

The woman told dispatchers the route she had given the man to take back to Des Moines and Madison County deputies found the suspect along Highway 169, where the vehicle had run out of gas. He was taken into custody without incident.

The man’s name has not been released but he is being held in the Madison County Jail on a charge of driving while revoked. More charges could be filed in the case.