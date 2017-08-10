× High-Speed Chase Reaches Speeds Over 120 MPH

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – Law enforcement officials are still searching for the driver who led them on a high-speed chase that began in Norwalk early Thursday morning.

At times, officers said they were going 120 miles per hour and still couldn’t catch the driver. Officials have not released why they were chasing a blue Kia with Kentucky license plates, but the chase began with officers from the Norwalk Police Department trying to pull the vehicle over.

The pursuit continued south from Norwalk on Highway 28 then turned west onto Highway 92 at Martensdale.

The Iowa State Patrol says the chase was called off near Patterson in Madison County around 5:45 a.m. due to safety concerns. At the time the driver was traveling west on Highway 92.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.