Iowa State Fair 2017 Crowns Big Boar- Welcomes New Butter Sculptures

DES MOINES, Iowa- The 2017 edition of the Iowa State Fair got underway Thursday with a full slate of activities.

At the Governor’s Life Saving Awards 3 men were recognized for work to rescue a cement truck driver from his over turned rig before it caught fire. The incident happened last April on I-235 in Des Moines.

“If I was in trouble I’d want somebody to do it for me, said Ron Flowers of Topeka Kansas.

“We were just in the right place in the right time, somebody was just watching over Fred that day, we were lucky we were there.” said Jason McIntire, of Winterset.

Also on this day Big Buck was crowned as the Iowa State Fair Big Boar, weighing in at 1192 pounds, beating 9 other entries.

“He’s just on a regular corn soybean meal mix, but then we add a little McDonald Secret Sauce to it as well,” said owner Tom McDonald of Ryan, IA.

“Actually he’s a pet he’s just like a big pet dog, but we don’t allow him in the house too often, because he’s hard on the furniture.”

In the Agriculture Building a long line of people were waiting to see the Butter Cow. This year sculptor Sarah Pratt used butter to make not only the cow, but to sculpt Laura Ingalls Wilder, of Little House on the Prairie Books, and TV Show.

“I read the books when I was a kid,” said Pratt. “My kids read the books, it was a fun thing to look at, some of her life that wasn’t documented in the book, like her time in Burr Oak Iowa.”

Some people plan vacations around the Iowa State Fair to return home to Iowa. Mark Ludley grew up in Marshalltown, and now lives in Boston. He tries to explain the Iowa State Fair, and the Butter Cow to people in Boston.

The Iowa State Fair continues all through next week.