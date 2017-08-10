× New Iowa License Plate Options Revealed

DES MOINES, Iowa – The three options for Iowa’s new license plate were unveiled Thursday morning at the Iowa State Fair.

Gov. Kim Reynolds was on hand for the event. She said, “The designs represent elements of what makes us Iowans. We are patriotic. We are forward thinking. We take pride in our state’s natural beauty. And we embrace contributions from both the rural and urban areas of our state.”

Graphic artists with the Iowa Department of Transportation designed the three options. They used input from state agencies along with ideas from the governor’s office.

Once a new plate is picked, it will begin to be introduced sometime in 2018. New plates will be issued when owners add or change vehicles or replace lost or stolen license plates. Iowans will also get the new design when their current plate is 10 years old. Those who want to get the new plate before their current plate reaches 10 can buy them for $5 at their county treasurer’s office.

You can vote online for your favorite or stop by the Iowa DOT’s booth in the Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fair to cast your vote. Voting will be open until August 20th.

Cast a vote in our poll to let us know which option is your favorite: