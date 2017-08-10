× Two Women Reported Missing Out of Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding two women missing from Webster County.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Dodge Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are working together to gather information on the whereabouts of 26-year-old Jessica Gomez of Fort Dodge and 26-year-old Mackenzie Knigge of Clare.

Authorities say contact was last made with Gomez on August 4th and Knigge was last seen on August 5th. They may be driving a Silver Pontiac Montana with an Indiana license plate of 193 ETI.

Anyone with information can call Webster County Crime Stoppers at 515-573-1444.