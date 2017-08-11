Art Trail Paving Path Through Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A new trail is taking shape in Des Moines, but it's not a typical bike path.

The paint is drying for Art Route Des Moines, which is a six-mile trail leading visitors to public art. Along the paths are 87 pieces, and since it's on sidewalks and crosswalks, the markings are made of thermoplastic paint. This should wear better than traditional road paint.

The trail stretches from the state capitol on the east to Meredith Corporation on the west. Tiffany Tauscheck with the Greater Des Moines Partnership says it is believed to be the first of its kind in the world. She says the volunteers who helped put this together realize the impact it will have on the community.

"They all understand the importance of connecting people to public art in the community and they also understand the need that it fills from an economic development stand point as a unique project that we can market to the world," she said.

An "art pocket" is also popping up in West Des Moines, and the town will create a smaller route by the end of September.