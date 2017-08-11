× Burglary Arrest Made in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened Thursday night.

Police responded to a call around 11:00 of someone banging on the back door of a residence. When they arrived, officers found and arrested 30-year-old Nicolas Bolden. He’s now charged with second degree burglary.

Bolden was able to enter the home and police say information indicates that Bolden assaulted the caller in some way before they arrived. It is believed Bolden and the caller knew each other.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Webster County Crime Stoppers at 515-573-1444.