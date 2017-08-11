FBI Officials Raid Home of Admitted Pipeline Vandals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Developers expected protests--not the work of arsonists--but multiple pieces of equipment were set on fire during construction of the Bakken Oil Pipeline, and the FBI now appears closer to making an arrest.

Agents already have a confession, and on Friday went looking for evidence that could lead to an arrest.

"We then returned to arsonry as a tactic. Using tires and gasoline-soaked rags we burned multiple valve sites, their electrical units, as well as heavy equipment located on DAPL easements throughout Iowa," said pipeline protestor Ruby Montoya.

Last month, Montoya and Jessica Reznicek admitted to burning millions of dollars in construction equipment along the Bakken Oil Pipeline. The two were then arrested for damaging a sign outside the Iowa Utilities Board building.

On Friday morning, FBI agents raided the home where the two are living and spent several hours at the home searching for evidence, including welding equipment needed to burn holes in the pipeline.

"They were looking for the stuff that Jess said they used," said social activist Frank Cordaro. "None of that stuff is here, never was here, they did all that stuff off-site. I'd say our chances of an indictment greatly improved after the raid, 'cause they wouldn't be coming and raiding, looking for stuff, if they haven't already made a case."

Police left with several boxes of items seized from the home. No charges have yet been filed.