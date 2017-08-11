Iowa City Woman Reaches Plea Deal After Leaving Newborn in Hospital Trash Can

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- An Iowa City woman accused of trying to kill her newborn son has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Ashley Hautzenrader gave birth in a University of Iowa Hospital bathroom last may. She then put the newborn in a pillow case and left it in a trash can, where it was found alive by hospital staff.

Hautzenrader was originally charged with attempted murder, but the charge was dropped during a plea hearing on Friday. Instead, she pled guilty to child endangerment and abandonment of a dependent person. She now faces up to 12 years in prison.