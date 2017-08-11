Many Iowans Not Informed on Gubernatorial Candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- "Who are some of these people, anyways?"

That's the question heard over and over at this year's Cast your Kernel booth at the Iowa State Fair.

“I can’t vote with a clear conscience because I don’t know who all those people are, so I can’t even cast a kernel, which is pretty sad, right, I don’t know. I think they need to start talking more because I don’t know any of those people," said Des Moines resident Erica Rugama.

There was a lot of confusion as fairgoers looked at the faces of the candidates for governor and wondered who they are. It's clear that the bios of many of the candidates are not well-known among voters, if the fair is any indication.

"I know Kim Reynolds, that’s pretty much the only one that rings a bell," said Johnston resident Pat Hanson.

"Well, Kim Reynolds, John Norris, actually the others I don’t, but I have to say I’m kind of sad looking at the results over here. Kim is winning. She’s not doing a bad job or anything, but I think we need some Democrats," said Susan Tucker of Ames.

Even voters who have made their decision, like a Nate Boulton supporter who stopped by the booth, aren't exactly sure why.

"I don’t know," said Joyce Green of Ankeny. "I just think he’s a good guy, honest, don’t know too much more about him."