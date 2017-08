Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Taking the bus or riding a bike are good ways to get around, and now people can do both at mobility hubs around town.

The hubs are spots that provide DART bus service and a BCycle station that allows users to rent bikes. Four are already open, and two more, including one on 17th Street, are about to open.

DART says riding the bus and cycling complement each other, so combining the two is an asset to the community.