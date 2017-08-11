× Motion for Medical Release Denied, Carla Bousman’s Trial Set for October

ADEL, Iowa – The trial dates for two of the five family members charged in connection with the abuse and death of a Perry teen have been pushed back.

Sixteen-year-old Sabrina Ray was found dead in her adoptive family’s home in Perry on May 12th. Autopsy results show she weighed only 56 pounds at the time of her death and “severe malnourishment” was noted.

Pre-trial hearings for Justin Ray and Carla Bousman had been scheduled for Friday morning in Dallas County but only Bousman appeared in court. Both are now scheduled to go to trial on October 30th, the same date as the other three defendants in the case.

During the hearing Friday morning Bousman’s motion to be released from custody for medical reasons was denied.

Justin Ray is Sabrina’s adoptive brother and is charged with several counts of willful injury and child endangerment. Court documents allege he “drop kicked” Sabrina down a flight of stairs about a month prior to her death. Results from a psychiatric evaluation performed on Justin were filed in court on August 8th, saying he is competent to stand trial in the case.

Sabrina’s adoptive grandmother, Carla Bousman, is charged with child endangerment resulting in death, obstruction of justice and three counts of kidnapping.

Josie Bousman, Sabrina’s adoptive cousin, has had her pre-trial hearing continued to September 8th. She is charged with kidnapping and child endangerment resulting in death.

Also charged in the case are Sabrina’s adoptive parents, Marc and Misty Ray. They are charged with four counts of child endangerment resulting in serious injuries, three counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.